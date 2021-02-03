Woman struck by stray bullet in her Bronx apartment; 2 teens arrested: police

Police on the scene after a 26-year-old woman was struck in the arm by a stray bullet that shot through her kitchen wall in the Bronx on Monday night, Feb. 1, 2021, according to police.

BELMONT, the Bronx — Police arrested two teenagers after a Bronx woman was wounded by a stray bullet Monday night in her apartment, the NYPD said Wednesday.

Authorities said the 26-year-old woman was in her home, near the intersection of Washington Avenue and East 180th Street, around 10:20 p.m. when the bullet shot through her kitchen wall.

Police said the stray bullet struck the victim in the upper left arm. Her condition was not known Wednesday morning.

EMS responded and rushed the woman to a local hospital for treatment, the NYPD said. Her condition was not immediately known Wednesday morning.

An NYPD spokesperson said two teens, a 16-year-old and 18-year-old male, had been arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Cops were still looking for a third individual connected to the incident, a 21-year-old man, according to authorities on Wednesday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).