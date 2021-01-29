Woman stabbed to death in Bronx apartment; husband in custody: police

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx — A woman was stabbed to death in the head at an apartment in the Bronx Friday night, police said.

The stabbing took place at an apartment on Lafayette Avenue in Castle Hill around 10:30 p.m. Friday, authorities said. The victim, a 29-year-old woman, was found stabbed in her head and pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

Her husband, a 31-year-old man, is in custody, authorities said. No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).