Woman slashed across face in unprovoked attack in the Bronx: NYPD

A gray Honda Civic believed to be connected to a slashing attack in the Bronx on Feb. 18, 2021, police said.

VAN NEST, the Bronx — A man slashed a woman across the face in an unprovoked attack on a Bronx street on Thursday, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect’s getaway car on Friday.

Police said the 60-year-old woman was walking along East Tremont Avenue near Van Nest Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday when a man tapped her on the shoulder and slashed her across her forehead and eyes with a sharp object.

The suspect didn’t say anything to the victim during the assault and fled in a gray Honda Civic with a dent on the passenger side of the front end of the vehicle, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police described the suspect as about 5’6″ tall and 160 pounds.

