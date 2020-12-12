Woman shot, seriously injured at illegal social club in the Bronx: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. — A man shot and seriously injured a woman early Saturday morning at what police believe was an illegal social club in the Bronx, authorities said.

The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. at a building on Holland Avenue, near East 213th Street, according to authorities.

Investigators said a man was trying to talk to the 28-year-old victim and another woman and he got annoyed when they kept saying no.

Angry over being spurned, the suspect shot the woman in her arm, but the bullet went into her torso and struck her spine, police said. She may be paralyzed, authorities said.

Police are looking for the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

