Woman pushed onto Bronx subway tracks in random attack: NYPD

CROTONA PARK EAST, the Bronx — A woman pushed another woman onto the subway tracks at a Bronx station Tuesday morning, police said.

The 54-year-old victim was on the northbound No. 2 and No. 5 platform at the 174th Street station around 8 a.m. when she was approached by another woman, according to officials. The woman then pushed the victim onto the tracks and fled the station, law enforcement officials said.

Police said the incident appeared to be random and there was no dispute before the woman was pushed.

The victim was helped up onto the platform by a good Samaritan and taken to St. Barnabas Hospital for treatment. She was listed in stable condition, according to police.

Authorities described the suspect as a woman in her 20s who was last seen wearing yellow pants and a black coat.

The NYPD released obtained security footage of the suspect, asking for the public’s assistance in identifying her.

⚠️NEW VIDEO⚠️ @NYPDDetectives need your help IDing this person in connection to an assault (woman pushed onto track-bed) at the 174th St station (2/5 lines) on Feb 9 in the confines of @NYPD42Pct. Anyone with info is asked to contact CrimeStoppers @NYPDTips or dial 800577TIPS pic.twitter.com/Rmi2zcBEQn — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) February 11, 2021

After the attack, NYC Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg called for more action from city officials.

“How many more times can we say this? While we appreciate the partnership of the NYPD and our own police, these kinds of unprovoked attacks tend to have mental illness as the root cause,” she said. “The city simply has to do more — and quickly.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).