Woman killed in collision with tractor-trailer on Cross Bronx Expressway

A woman was killed during a collision involving a tractor-trailer on the Cross Bronx Expressway

THE BRONX — A woman whose car broke down on a Bronx highway was fatally struck early Wednesday, police said.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on the Cross Bronx Expressway in the Bronx.

The woman was sitting in her sedan after it was broken down on the side of the road when a tractor-trailer crashed into her, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Her identity was not immediately disclosed.

According to authorities, the truck may have been involved in another incident.

Video from Citizen App shows heavy traffic on the expressway as emergency crews respond to the incident.

The collision forced police to close several lanes, causing traffic going into the George Washington Bridge during the Wednesday morning commute.