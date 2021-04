This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PELHAM PARKWAY, the Bronx — A pedestrian was hit by a marked NYPD police vehicle Monday afternoon, according to officials.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at Pelham Parkway and Wallace Avenue, authorities said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, officials said.