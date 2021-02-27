Woman dies climbing stairs during Bronx building power outage: police

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

CO-OP CITY, the Bronx — A woman is dead after attempting to walk up the stairs to her Bronx apartment with her oxygen tank during a power outage Friday, police said.

The elevator was out of service due to the outage. The victim’s apartment was 19G on De Kruif Place in Co-op City. Her tank depleted and by the time she got to the 19th floor, where authorities said she fell backwards and died.

The FDNY said that there were power outages to several buildings within the complex due to a transformer fire Friday morning.The Co-Op City Safety Board tweeted earlier that the transformer fire is extensive and will take a while to repair.

A spokesperson for Con Edison told PIX11 news this was not their issue in a statement.

“This is a customer issue. Con Ed is aware of the outage but all of the coned feeders for these building are in and have been in service.”