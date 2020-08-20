Woman, 61, shot in leg when caught in crossfire of Bronx gunfight: police

A woman was shot in the leg whens he was caught in the crossfire of two men shooting at each other in the Bronx Wednesday evening, Aug. 19, 2020, police said.

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — A woman who was an innocent bystander was wounded Wednesday when two men opened fire on a Bronx street, police said.

According to authorities, the 61-year-old woman was walking in the Morrisania section, near the intersection East 163rd Street and Tinton Avenue, around 7:45 p.m. when the gunfire erupted.

Police said two men began shooting at each other nearby and a stray bullet hit the woman in the leg.

The two men fled the area, officials said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

