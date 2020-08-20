Woman, 61, shot in leg when caught in crossfire of Bronx gunfight: police

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Woman shot in leg when caught in Bronx crossfire

A woman was shot in the leg whens he was caught in the crossfire of two men shooting at each other in the Bronx Wednesday evening, Aug. 19, 2020, police said.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — A woman who was an innocent bystander was wounded Wednesday when two men opened fire on a Bronx street, police said.

According to authorities, the 61-year-old woman was walking in the Morrisania section, near the intersection East 163rd Street and Tinton Avenue, around 7:45 p.m. when the gunfire erupted.

Police said two men began shooting at each other nearby and a stray bullet hit the woman in the leg.

The two men fled the area, officials said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Fauci: NYC variant 'something we take very, very seriously'

Chilly Tuesday with strong, biting winds and sunny skies

Rare find in NY bookstore leads to nationwide search

Bushwick homeowners forced to spend thousands on questionable sidewalk repairs

COVID-19 in NYC: One year later

Created Equal: Inside deceptive interrogation techniques

New Yorkers rally for more COVID relief

New accuser details Cuomo harassment allegation

New Yorkers protest for new COVID relief bill