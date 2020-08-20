Woman, 61, shot in leg when caught in crossfire of Bronx gunfight: police

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — A woman who was an innocent bystander was wounded Wednesday when two men opened fire on a Bronx street, police said.
According to authorities, the 61-year-old woman was walking in the Morrisania section, near the intersection East 163rd Street and Tinton Avenue, around 7:45 p.m. when the gunfire erupted.
Police said two men began shooting at each other nearby and a stray bullet hit the woman in the leg.
The two men fled the area, officials said.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made.
