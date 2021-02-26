Woman, 56, arrested in Harlem subway attack of 2-year-old

Suspect in toddler struck on subway

Police asked for help identifying a suspect after a 2-year-old boy was attacked on a train in Harlem.

HARLEM, Manhattan — A Brooklyn woman was arrested for an attack on a 2-year-old boy on a Harlem subway train, police said Friday.

Elizabeth Galarza, 56, of Brooklyn, was arrested Friday morning and charged with assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child, according to police.

2-year-old boy punched, man attacked in separate Harlem subway station incidents

The boy was on a C train near the 116th Street stop around 3:10 p.m. Saturday when he was allegedly punched by Galarza.

An adult woman with the boy had argued with the attacker and it escalated, police said. A detective initially said the suspect aimed for the woman with the boy, but missed and hit the child. On Tuesday, an NYPD spokesman said the investigation revealed that the boy was struck in the face multiple times.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor pain, police said.

Police release surveillance image after 2-year-old boy struck repeatedly on train in Harlem

