Woman, 37, found dead in bathroom of Bronx apartment: police

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police launched an investigation after a woman was discovered dead in a Bronx apartment Monday evening, according to the NYPD.

Officers responding to a 911 call around 5 p.m. found the 37-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive, laying in the bathroom of an apartment of a NYCHA complex on East 137th Street in the Mott Haven section, authorities said.

The NYPD said EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Officials did not release the woman’s identity, pending proper family notification.

Police said early Tuesday that the cause of the woman’s death was still not known, but that she did have an injury. Further details of this injury were not made clear.

The investigation continued Tuesday morning, according to the NYPD.

