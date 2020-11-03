Woman, 20, found fatally stabbed outside dad’s apartment door in the Bronx

MT. EDEN, the Bronx— Police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed outside her father’s Bronx apartment unit Monday evening.

Authorities responded to a call of an assault inside a Mt. Eden apartment along Macombs Road and Inwood Avenue around 6:45 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found 20-year-old Nyla Bond with a stab wound to her chest.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

According to authorities, the victim was knocking on her father’s apartment door on the fifth floor of the building. When he answered the door, he found Bond stabbed.

No arrests have been made.

