What happens to the hundreds of thousands of bees living on a Bronx rooftop

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
BELMONT, the Bronx — New Yorkers may be alarmed to learn that hundreds of thousands of bees live on a Bronx rooftop, but they’re actually there for a good reason.

The bees live on a rooftop farm as part of the SBH Health and Wellness Center. Beekeeper Eric Hanan returned Wednesday for the latest honey harvest.

He’s harvested more than 150 pounds of honey from the bees in the past.

The SBH Health and Wellness Center works to transform the health of the Bronx. When it officially opens in October, it will include a teaching kitchen, a medical fitness center and various clinical offices when it officially opens in October.

