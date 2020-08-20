Watch: Airman returning home surprises NYPD sergeant dad at Bronx precinct

An NYPD police officer serving with the Air National Guard returned home Wednesday from Afghanistan and surprised his NYPD sergeant dad at his precinct.

NORWOOD, the Bronx — An NYPD police officer serving with the Air National Guard returned home Wednesday from a tour of duty in Afghanistan, but he still had one important mission.

With the help of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx, Officer Ryan Murphy surprised his dad, Sergeant Murphy, who was working on patrol.

The visibly stunned father immediately embraced his son in an emotional video of moment the NYPD shared on Twitter.

Earlier today, Officer Murphy from the @NYPD43Pct came home from a tour of duty in Afghanistan with the Air National Guard. His first order of business was to surprise his dad, Sergeant Murphy, who works at the @NYPD52Pct.



Welcome Home! pic.twitter.com/qRSHDWQ8q6 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 20, 2020

The surprised sergeant’s two other children were also on hand to share in the excitement of their brother returning home, the NYPD said.