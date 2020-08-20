Watch: Airman returning home surprises NYPD sergeant dad at Bronx precinct

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NYPD officer son surprises sergeant dad in the Bronx

An NYPD police officer serving with the Air National Guard returned home Wednesday from Afghanistan and surprised his NYPD sergeant dad at his precinct.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NORWOOD, the Bronx — An NYPD police officer serving with the Air National Guard returned home Wednesday from a tour of duty in Afghanistan, but he still had one important mission.

With the help of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx, Officer Ryan Murphy surprised his dad, Sergeant Murphy, who was working on patrol.

The visibly stunned father immediately embraced his son in an emotional video of moment the NYPD shared on Twitter.

The surprised sergeant’s two other children were also on hand to share in the excitement of their brother returning home, the NYPD said.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Fauci: NYC variant 'something we take very, very seriously'

Chilly Tuesday with strong, biting winds and sunny skies

Rare find in NY bookstore leads to nationwide search

Bushwick homeowners forced to spend thousands on questionable sidewalk repairs

COVID-19 in NYC: One year later

Created Equal: Inside deceptive interrogation techniques

New Yorkers rally for more COVID relief

New accuser details Cuomo harassment allegation

New Yorkers protest for new COVID relief bill