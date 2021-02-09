Video shows man punch NYPD officer outside precinct in the Bronx

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Officer punched in the Bronx

A man allegedly punched a police officer in the face outside of an NYPD stationhouse in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A man allegedly punched a police officer in the face outside of an NYPD stationhouse in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Video shows the moment the 34-year-old Bronx man took a swing at the cop. Another officer rushed over and they took the man to the ground and cuffed him.

The officers weren’t seriously hurt, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said. The officer who was punched did have bruising and swelling to the face.

“Police work is unpredictable and dangerous as we saw today when a violent criminal assaulted an officer in front of a station house in the Bronx,” Monahan said.

Officers found alleged crack cocaine in the man’s pants pocket.

He was charged with assault on a police officer, criminal possession of a controlled substance, assault and harassment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Weekend of gun violence continues

Bronx dad needs repairs for leaky pipe

Missing Bronx teen: Buffalo college student appears to have died of suicide, DA says

The push to get New Yorkers vaccinated at mobile vaccine bus

New bill would stop criminal history as a reason to deny housing

Bronx borough president talks Bronx Week 2021 festivities

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss