Video shows man punch NYPD officer outside precinct in the Bronx

A man allegedly punched a police officer in the face outside of an NYPD stationhouse in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A man allegedly punched a police officer in the face outside of an NYPD stationhouse in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Video shows the moment the 34-year-old Bronx man took a swing at the cop. Another officer rushed over and they took the man to the ground and cuffed him.

Police work is unpredictable and dangerous as we saw today when a violent criminal assaulted an officer in front of a station house in the #Bronx. Fortunately, our great cops weren’t seriously hurt and they did a tremendous job arresting the man so he can’t hurt any New Yorker. pic.twitter.com/scgmf7n6K1 — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) February 10, 2021

The officers weren’t seriously hurt, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said. The officer who was punched did have bruising and swelling to the face.

“Police work is unpredictable and dangerous as we saw today when a violent criminal assaulted an officer in front of a station house in the Bronx,” Monahan said.

Officers found alleged crack cocaine in the man’s pants pocket.

He was charged with assault on a police officer, criminal possession of a controlled substance, assault and harassment.

