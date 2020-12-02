Video shows 6-year-old girl run from armed robbers in Bronx bodega

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx — WARNING: The video above may be upsetting to some viewers.

Two men are wanted in a Bronx robbery caught on video Sunday that shows a little girl inside as armed thieves ransacked the bodega where it happened.

The incident took place at 7:35 p.m. Sunday on Featherbed Lane in Morris Heights, police said.

The two men entered the bodega and one of them headed behind the counter, where he encountered the 6-year-old daughter of the store clerk, police said.

The other man produced a handgun, approached the 51-year-old mother working at the store and a struggle ensued.

One of the men removed a cash till with $700 in it before both men fled to a black SUV.

No shots were fired and there were no injuries to either the young girl or the store employee.

