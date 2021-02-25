Video: Passenger throws hot coffee in MTA bus driver’s face in the Bronx: NYPD

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — The NYPD has been searching for a man who threw hot coffee in the face of an MTA bus driver in the Bronx earlier in February, police said Thursday.

Authorities said it started when the unidentified man boarded the BX6 bus without paying the fare on the morning of Feb. 3.

Police said it was reported there was a dispute between the man and the driver, a 49-year-old woman, over his non-payment.

However, according to police sources, the bus driver told officers she did not confront him over the fare.

The man walked back up to the front of the bus, said, “I don’t pay,” before throwing the hot coffee in her face and running off the bus, the NYPD said.

WATCH: Passenger throws hot coffee in female MTA bus driver’s face in the Bronx after dispute over non-payment, police say



Full story: https://t.co/t370cTiBlj pic.twitter.com/HOzULzJNCj — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) February 25, 2021

The man, who only rode the bus for one stop, exited at Third Avenue and East 163rd Street, in the Morrisania section, fleeing on foot heading westbound on East 163rd, police said.

The bus driver refused medical attention at the scene.

President of the MTA bus company Craig Cipriano said in a statement the “senseless” attacks need to stop.

“These senseless attacks cannot be tolerated and have to stop. We appreciate the aggressive efforts of the NYPD and hope to see the alleged perpetrator identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

The NYPD released the above surveillance video from the bus showing the man talking to the bus driver and then throwing the coffee, in hopes the public could help identify him.

He’s been described as a man in his mid-40s, standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighing around 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a blue face mask, a dark blue jacket with red and white stripes on the sleeves, blue jeans, and black boots.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).