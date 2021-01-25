Video: Man’s jaw broken when randomly punched on Bronx street, police say

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bronx punch attack

Surveillance image of a man wanted after a man was punched to the ground in the Bronx on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, according to police.

TREMONT, the Bronx — Police started looking for a group of men after one of them punched a man walking on a Bronx street in a seemingly random attack, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said the 47-year-old man was walking on East 176th Street, near Townsend Avenue, around 1:25 a.m. on Jan. 20 when he approached four men walking in the opposite direction.

As the group walked by, one of the men suddenly sucker punched the victim in the face, sending him falling to the sidewalk, surveillance video released by they NYPD shows.

Police said the man was taken to a nearby hospital and suffered a broken jaw as a result of the assault.

The unidentified man fled the scene on foot with the group, officials said.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images of a man they’re looking for, as well as video of the attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Man arrested, charged with hate crimes in connection with vandalizing multiple synagogues: police

Bronx mom fights for repairs

Windows, doors smashed at 4 Bronx synagogues in 2 days: NYPD

NYPD robotic dog prompts New York Rep. Torres to draft legislation

Local leaders call for infrastructure spending to address Cross-Bronx Expressway problems

Dumping ground for trash in the Bronx converted to community garden

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss