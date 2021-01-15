VIDEO: Man holding assault rifle walks down Bronx street, police say

The NYPD said a man with an assault rifle walked down Webster Avenue in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 14, 2021, causing fear and alarm in people nearby.

NORWOOD, the Bronx — Police are looking for a man seen on video holding a large assault rifle as he walked down a Bronx street Thursday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

Surveillance video shows the armed man walking along Webster Avenue in the Norwood section of the borough around 3:30 p.m., police said.

Authorities said the man was holding a black assault rifle with a high-capacity magazine attached. The unexpected sight caused fear and alarm in people in the area, officials said.

The unidentified man was described by police as having a medium build, standing about 6 feet tall and last seen wearing a red hooded jacket, red sneakers, and blue jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).