Video: Man sought in Bronx deli shooting

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — Police are searching for the man who fired several shots at people inside a Bronx deli earlier this month.

A man entered Wally’s Deli along East 223 Street in Wakefield just after 9 p.m. on Sept. 8, police said.

He discharged his firearm several times at other people who were in front of the location, according to police.

All parties fled the location.

No injuries were reported, but the deli owner reported property damage to store windows.

Police released surveillage video of the man who fired shots.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

