Video: Dad shields children as shots ring out in Bronx car dealership

EASTCHESTER, the Bronx — A dad was shot as he shielded his children inside a Bronx car dealership on Monday, police said.

The 39-year-old dad, a bystander, was struck in the right thigh, officials said.

Shots rang out inside the Boston Road dealership after three men opened fire on another man, who fired several rounds back, police said.

Video shows the dad huddle over the kids on the floor behind a couch. Glass windows shattered as gunmen fired from between cars.

None of the children were injured. Their dad was hospitalized.

Police have asked for help identifying the shooters.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).