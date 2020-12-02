Video: Armed dirt-bike rider opens fire on Bronx street, striking occupied car, police say

Still from a surveillance video of a person wanted by police after opening fire on a Bronx street on Nov. 24, 2020, according to the NYPD.

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Cops are looking for a person caught on video firing a gun multiple times while riding a dirt bike through a Bronx intersection in November, striking an occupied car, according to the NYPD.

Police said the incident occurred around 12:35 a.m. on Nov. 24 at the intersection of East 172nd Street and St. Lawrence Avenue in the Soundview section of the borough.

Surveillance footage shows the unidentified person taking out a handgun and discharging multiple rounds while riding a dirt bike eastbound on East 172nd street, police said.

Authorities said a black Acura sedan being driven on St. Lawrence Avenue by a 28-year-old man was struck by bullets and sustained damage to its front and rear windshields.

The driver was thankfully not injured, police said.

The shooter fled on the motor bike on East 172nd Street and then headed northbound on Beach Avenue, officials said.

The NYPD released the above dramatic video of the incident.

