Video: 2 men attack man on Bronx bus when verbal dispute escalates, police say

Surveillance images of two men police say assaulted a 50-year-old man on an MTA bus after a verbal dispute on Jan. 15, 2021.

OLINVILLE, the Bronx — Police said Wednesday they were still searching for two men caught on video assaulting another man aboard an MTA bus in the Bronx in January.

The incident happened back on Jan. 15 after the two unidentified men boarded a BX30 bus around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of East Gun Hill Road and White Plains Road, authorities said.

A verbal dispute sparked when one of the men accidentally bumped a 50-year-old man already sitting on the bus, police said.

Video released by the NYPD shows the tense exchange escalate when both of the unidentified men start swinging, punching the victim multiple times.

WATCH: 2 men attack man with crutches on Bronx MTA bus when verbal dispute escalates, police say



Police said the two attackers fled the bus at Boston Road and Bruner Avenue.

The victim, who suffered pain and swelling to his face, was treated at the scene by EMS, and later sought medical attention at a local hospital, the NYPD said.

Police have released the above video and surveillance images of the men they’re looking for, hoping the public can help identify them.

