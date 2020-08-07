Video: 14-year-old boy assaulted, stabbed in the Bronx by 2 men

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

THE BRONX — Two men are wanted in connection with the assault and stabbing that was caught on video of a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx, according to police.

The incident took place July 30 at 5:05 p.m. on Soundview Avenue. The two unidentified men approached the victim and one proceeded to stab him in the back while the other punched and stomped him while he was on the ground.

Authorities say the two men then fled towards the Monroe Houses on Storey Avenue. The victim was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

No arrests have been made and the NYPD’s investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM [nypdcrimestoppers.com], or on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

