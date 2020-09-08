Train derailment in the Bronx causes Amtrak cancelations

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
BX Train.jpeg
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

THE BRONX — A train derailment in the Bronx caused delays and an electoral outage on an Amtrak line Tuesday evening.

The incident took place at around 5:16 p.m., according to CSX. One of their trains derailed four train cars in their Oak Point rail yard. Three of the cars were empty.

No injuries were reported and no hazardous materials were involved.

One of the train cars struck a utility pole which caused an electrical outage to an Amtrak line, as well as delays to the Northeast Corridor line.

Eventually, Amtrak announced that all Northeast Corridor trains between New York and New Haven had been canceled.

“We appreciate the swift response of FDNY,” a CSX spokesperson told PIX11 News. “CSX personnel are on site to assess the situation and we are working with local officials and Amtrak as we develop a recovery plan.”

Just after 7 a.m. Wednesday, Amtrak announced service had been restored between New York City and New Haven.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

Brooklyn pharmacist brings excess vaccine to the community

2nd accidental prisoner release from Rikers

Funeral for battered Harlem boy: ‘None of us can say that’s not our child’

Bronx nursing home has vaccinated 84% of residents, 77% of staff

Follow up Friday returns! Here's how Monica made it happen this week!

More Bronx

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Sunny skies, temps in the 60s through first part of workweek

Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda

Beautiful spring weather sticks around for a few days

President Biden meets with Asian American leaders in Atlanta

Teacher making history with bionic arm

Friday Forecast: The heat is on

John Oates talks star-studded virtual concert to fight hunger, future touring plans and more

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

AAA explains why we're seeing an increase in gas prices