Teens arrested after woman found fatally stabbed outside dad’s Bronx apartment: police

Police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed outside her father’s Bronx apartment Nov. 2, 2020.

MT. EDEN, the Bronx— Police arrested two teens in connection to the death of a woman who was found stabbed outside her father’s Bronx apartment earlier this month.

A 15-year-old girl was taken into custody and faces charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

A 15-year-old boy faces charges of murder, manslaughter and unlawful transfer of an assault weapon, police said.

Nyla Bond was found stabbed in the chest in an apartment building along Macombs Road and Inwood Avenue on Nov. 2, authorities said.

The 20-year-old had been knocking on her dad’s door before he found her wounded, police said.

The incident was not a random attack, according to police.

It appears Bond was involved in a relationship with the 15-year-old female suspect, police said.

Bond had allegedly posted explicit photos of the teen online, who then asked the male suspect to help her attack the 20-year-old, authorities said.