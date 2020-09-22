Teen driver killed, passenger critically injured in Bronx motorcycle crash: police

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ambulance
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — A teenager driving a motorcycle is dead and her friend riding on the back is fighting for her life after they crashed into the back of a double-parked truck Monday night in the Bronx, police said.

According to the NYPD the deadly crash occurred around around 9:15 p.m. in the Hunts Point section.

Police believe the red motorcycle, driven by the 18-year-old female victim, was traveling eastbound on Hunts Point Avenue, just east of Bryant Avenue, when it struck the back of a parked and unoccupied Sterling flatbed tow truck.

According to officials, the truck was double parked at the location.

Both the teen and her 20-year-old female passenger were thrown from the motorcycle, hitting their heads as they landed on the road, authorities said.

Officers responding to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision discovered the two women lying in the road with trauma to their bodies.

EMS responded and rushed both women to a nearby hospital, where the teen driver was pronounced dead and the passenger was listed in critical condition.

Police identified the teenage victim as Stephanie Gil of the Bronx.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Bronx Night Market reopens with COVID-19 precautions

Bronx families move into new affordable apartments

Bronx businesses hope to rebound on Opening Day

Yang campaigns amid growing political attacks in mayor's race

Bronx businesses prepare for Yankees home opener

Fans return to Yankee Stadium for opening day Thursday

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

DMX hospitalized in White Plains after heart attack amid reports of overdose: lawyer

Travelers still in the dark but on their way home after evacuation at Newark Airport terminal

Finally, temperatures warm back up

DMX's attorney speaks to PIX11 News as the rapper is hospitalized in White Plains following heart attack

Funeral held for Spring Valley firefighter killed in nursing home fire

Firefighters trapped, seriously injured while battling Queens blaze: FDNY

Children's book tells story of centenarian Fauja Singh, brings cultures together

Young Queens woman assaulted by disguised couple, tried tracking attackers on ‘Find my iPhone’

Jerry Seinfeld helps reopen Gotham Comedy Club as NYC venues begin comeback