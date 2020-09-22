Teen driver killed, passenger critically injured in Bronx motorcycle crash: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — A teenager driving a motorcycle is dead and her friend riding on the back is fighting for her life after they crashed into the back of a double-parked truck Monday night in the Bronx, police said.

According to the NYPD the deadly crash occurred around around 9:15 p.m. in the Hunts Point section.

Police believe the red motorcycle, driven by the 18-year-old female victim, was traveling eastbound on Hunts Point Avenue, just east of Bryant Avenue, when it struck the back of a parked and unoccupied Sterling flatbed tow truck.

According to officials, the truck was double parked at the location.

Both the teen and her 20-year-old female passenger were thrown from the motorcycle, hitting their heads as they landed on the road, authorities said.

Officers responding to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision discovered the two women lying in the road with trauma to their bodies.

EMS responded and rushed both women to a nearby hospital, where the teen driver was pronounced dead and the passenger was listed in critical condition.

Police identified the teenage victim as Stephanie Gil of the Bronx.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

