Teen arrested in fatal September shooting of 17-year-old Bronx boy: police

THE BRONX — Police arrested a Bronx teenager Wednesday in connection with the fatal September shooting of another teen.

Wesley Torres, 19, will now face murder charges in the shooting death of 17-year-old Kether Werts, the NYPD said.

Back on Sept. 10, police received a call for a male shot on Hoe Avenue in the Charlotte Gardens section of the borough.

When cops arrived, they found the teen unconscious with a gunshot wound to the head. Werts was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.