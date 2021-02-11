Suspects enter rooms at Bronx motel, rob guests at gunpoint: police

Police are searching for two people who allegedly entered two motel rooms in the Bronx and robbed the guests at gunpoint.

ALLERTON, the Bronx — Authorities launched an investigation into a robbery that occurred at a Bronx motel earlier this month.

It happened at the Paradise Motor Inn along Boston Road around 10:30 on Feb. 1.

The suspects entered Room 45 inside the hotel and displayed a firearm, demanding money, jewelry and a cellphone from a 18-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man in the room, police said.

The suspects then went into Room 44 and demanded a 24-year-old man’s property, cops said.

They removed a total of two iPhones, two Samsung phones, $1,800 in cash, jewelry and a debit card before fleeing in a red minivan.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).