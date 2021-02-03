Subway safety nets filled with snow worry Bronx residents

KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx — A massive amount of snow collected inside the netting under the elevated tracks along the No. 1 train in the Bronx.

Many residents in the area told PIX11 they’re worried to walk underneath the netting, which was installed under elevated subway lines to catch debris.

The MTA identified six areas where the netting underneath elevated tracks is being weighed down by snow and ice: three in Queens, one in Manhattan and two in the Bronx, officials said. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Wednesday evening, PIX11 saw MTA crews working to remove the snow. They’re working “day and night” to get rid of the snow, MTA Communications Director Tim Minton said.

“Nets below elevated tracks are designed to protect the public from infrastructure hazards by catching falling objects,” Minton said. “What materialized during Monday’s storm was an epic amount of snow that is being systematically removed to prioritize safety of drivers, pedestrians and transit employees.”

Connect with PIX11 Online

