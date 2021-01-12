State senator representing parts of the Bronx arrested for allegedly choking his wife

FILE — In this April 23, 2018 file photo, Luis Sepulveda campaigns in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK — A New York lawmaker in charge of the state senate’s crime victims committee was arrested Tuesday for allegedly choking his wife.

Police said 56-year-old State Sen. Luis Sepúlveda faces a charge of criminal obstruction of breathing in connection with the incident Saturday at his Bronx home.

Information on Sepúlveda’s arraignment wasn’t immediately available. A message seeking comment was left with Sepúlveda’s office.

The Democrat has represented parts of the Bronx since 2018.

He’s been stripped of committee assignments in Albany and removed as chair of the state Senate’s Crime Victims, Crime and Correction Committee.

