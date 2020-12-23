Shoppers buy local along Fordham Road in the Bronx

The Fordham section of the Bronx.

FORDHAM, the Bronx — At the busy shopping district off the Grand Concourse, people are looking for super deals.

Holiday traditions are tough to observe this year. But one has endured, as people look for last-minute gifts.

Fordham Road Business Improvement District supports owners and promotes the area. It is offering a $25 gift card for spending $50 at participating merchants in what has been a tough year for businesses and customers.

Taisha Perez works at Focus, a jewelry store near the entrance to the 4 train.

“Thank God, everyone still has the holiday spirit,” she says.

Anthony Rivera is the store manager.

“We highly appreciate the support of small business from the community. It’s a time to come and stand together,” he said.

Sneaker Plaza on the corner of East 188th Street has had an intense year. When looting erupted during the summer in the Fordham section of the Bronx, the store was cleared out.

Harjit Singh didn’t know if he would be back.

“Working hard. It’s picking up. Slowly, slowly we are rebuilding,” he said.

Oscar Alvarado, business services coordinator for the district, says the largest shopping in district in the Bronx is resilient.

“It means people love the stores that they go to and we want to continue to have them,” he said.