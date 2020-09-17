Shoplifter stabs security guard with scissors at Bronx Marshalls: police

Surveillance image of a man police say stabbed a security guard at a Bronx Marshalls when he was confronted for shoplifting on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

THE BRONX — Cops are looking for a man accused of stabbing a security guard when confronted for shoplifting in a Bronx department store.

According to police, it was around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5 when the unidentified man entered a Marshalls store in a shopping plaza on West 225th Street, just off Broadway.

The man took $110 worth of clothing from store shelves and put them into his backpack, the NYPD said.

Police said a store security guard confronted the man when he tried to leave without paying for the items.

The shoplifter pulled out a pair of scissors and stabbed the 25-year-old security guard in the arm before feeling through the front doors, authorities said. He was last seen on foot heading toward Broadway.

The victim sustained a minor puncture wound but refused medical attention.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance image of the man they’re looking for, describing him as standing about six feet tall, weighing around 200 lbs. with brown eyes and long black dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black durag, red T-shirt, black pants and a surgical mask.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).