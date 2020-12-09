Remains of body found behind Bronx building identified as mom who went missing months prior

Police have identified the remains of a body found behind a Bronx building as 47-year-old Rachel Lopez, a Bronx mom who was reported missing months prior.

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — Decomposed body parts found behind a Bronx building over the summer have been identified as a mom whose daughter reported her missing months prior.

Authorities found decomposed human remains behind a building in the vicinity of Intervale Avenue and Beck Street on July 27.

Nearly a month later, the incident was deemed a homicide.

Authorities identified the remains as 47-year-old Rachel Lopez Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Lopez had been reported missing by her daughter in September 2019.

Lopez had multiple prior arrests, authorities said.

To help identify the victim, authorities went back through past missing persons reports and used DNA swabs on the family to identify the victim, according to police sources.

