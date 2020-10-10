Police seek man who grabbed 9-year-old girl inside Bronx park

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
bronx forcible touching

Police are looking for a man who inappropriately touched a 9-year-old girl in a sexual manner while she was inside a Bronx park with her mother on Oct. 5, 2020, according to the NYPD

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LONGWOOD, the Bronx — Police released a sketch Saturday of a man wanted for inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl inside a Bronx park earlier this week.

The victim was riding a bike inside a Longwood park near Westchester and Whitlock avenues around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday when a man walked over, grabbed the girl in a sexual manner and then ran off, police said.

The girl’s mother was inside the park at the time, according to police.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and released.

Police described the suspect as a man with a scar under his left eye. He’s about 5’6″ tall, 160 lbs. and has a mustache, authorities said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Family of Amber Rose Isaac honors her life with activism

Community leaders call on Mayor de Blasio to enact police accountability in NYC

Bronx activists want local infrastructure project

Woman killed at Bronx construction site, boyfriend beats suspect

NYC artist paints DMX mural outside Bronx restaurant

NYC independent pharmacies warn of closures during pandemic

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss