Police seek man who grabbed 9-year-old girl inside Bronx park

Police are looking for a man who inappropriately touched a 9-year-old girl in a sexual manner while she was inside a Bronx park with her mother on Oct. 5, 2020, according to the NYPD

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LONGWOOD, the Bronx — Police released a sketch Saturday of a man wanted for inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl inside a Bronx park earlier this week.

The victim was riding a bike inside a Longwood park near Westchester and Whitlock avenues around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday when a man walked over, grabbed the girl in a sexual manner and then ran off, police said.

The girl’s mother was inside the park at the time, according to police.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and released.

Police described the suspect as a man with a scar under his left eye. He’s about 5’6″ tall, 160 lbs. and has a mustache, authorities said.

