Police searching for missing Bronx teen sisters

VAN NEST, the Bronx — The NYPD is searching for two Bronx girls, sisters, who have been missing since July 24.

The missing girls — 17-year-old Andrea Ruiz-Vasquez and her 15-year-old sister Karen — were last seen at their home on East Tremont Avenue in the Van Nest section of the Bronx on July 24 at 1 p.m.

Andrea is described as 5-feet 4-inches tall, 115 pounds with brown and brown eyes, last seen wearing a flower print shirt. Caren is describes as 5-feet 5-inches tall, 120 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a blue shirt.

Anyone with information in regard to these missing persons is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM [nypdcrimestoppers.com], on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.