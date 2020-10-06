Police searching for missing Bronx man

Photo of missing Bronx man Michael Orange, 49, who was last seen leaving his Highbridge home on Saturday, Oct. 3, according to police.

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx — Police are seeking the public’s help locating a Bronx man who went missing Saturday afternoon.

According to the NYPD, 49-year-old Michael Orange was last seen leaving his home on Nelson Avenue in the Highbridge section of the Bronx around noon on Oct. 3.

The missing man is described as standing about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing around 170 lbs., with brown eyes and gray hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black sweatsuit, brown hat and black sandals. He also wears eyeglasses.

The NYPD released the above photo of Orange in hopes someone would recognize him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).