Police release new video of man wanted in fatal stabbing of Bronx woman

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — UPDATE: Police arrested a man in connection with the fatal stabbing on Aug. 13, the NYPD said.

Original story: The NYPD has released new video of a man they’re looking for in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman in a Bronx apartment building in late July.

While initial images of the man showed him wearing a face mask, the new surveillance footage shows him walking down a city block without a mask on.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 26, cops discovered an unconscious woman with a stab wound to the chest in the third-floor hallway of a building on Jerome Avenue, near West 192nd Street, in the Fordham Manor section, authorities said at the time.

The 32-year-old Bronx woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim was later identified as a transgender woman who went by the name Tiffany Harris, according to multiple people within her community, including Mariah Lopez, executive director of STARR (Strategic Trans Alliance for Radical Reform), a transgender rights advocacy group.

Police at the time said the homicide was not being investigated as a hate crime.

According to police sources, the man being sought in connection with Harris’ killing is believed to have had some kind of relationship with her.

According to a report from the Human Rights Campaign, at least 49% of transgender and gender non-conforming people killed as a result of violence in 2019 were killed by an acquaintance, friend, family member or intimate partner.

The same report noted that while many fatal crimes involving transgender and gender non-conforming people may indeed be hate crimes, few are actually pursued as such by the criminal justice system.

The report said that of the 157 cases of fatal anti-trans violence tracked since 2013, only nine could be confirmed to have been investigated as hate crimes, or just 6%. Advocates suspect many more were motivated by hate or bias.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).