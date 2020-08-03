Police release new video of man wanted in fatal stabbing of Bronx woman

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — UPDATE: Police arrested a man in connection with the fatal stabbing on Aug. 13, the NYPD said.
Original story: The NYPD has released new video of a man they’re looking for in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman in a Bronx apartment building in late July.
While initial images of the man showed him wearing a face mask, the new surveillance footage shows him walking down a city block without a mask on.
#UPDATE: Police release new surveillance video of a man wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a transgender woman in the Bronx in late July— PIX11 News (@PIX11News) August 3, 2020
Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 26, cops discovered an unconscious woman with a stab wound to the chest in the third-floor hallway of a building on Jerome Avenue, near West 192nd Street, in the Fordham Manor section, authorities said at the time.
The 32-year-old Bronx woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.
The victim was later identified as a transgender woman who went by the name Tiffany Harris, according to multiple people within her community, including Mariah Lopez, executive director of STARR (Strategic Trans Alliance for Radical Reform), a transgender rights advocacy group.
Police at the time said the homicide was not being investigated as a hate crime.
According to police sources, the man being sought in connection with Harris’ killing is believed to have had some kind of relationship with her.
According to a report from the Human Rights Campaign, at least 49% of transgender and gender non-conforming people killed as a result of violence in 2019 were killed by an acquaintance, friend, family member or intimate partner.
The same report noted that while many fatal crimes involving transgender and gender non-conforming people may indeed be hate crimes, few are actually pursued as such by the criminal justice system.
The report said that of the 157 cases of fatal anti-trans violence tracked since 2013, only nine could be confirmed to have been investigated as hate crimes, or just 6%. Advocates suspect many more were motivated by hate or bias.
