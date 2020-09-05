Police looking for missing 13-year-old Bronx girl

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx — Authorities are looking for a Bronx girl they say went missing Friday afternoon.

According to police, 13-year-old Daisy Garcia was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday leaving her home on the Grand Concourse, near East 175th Street, in the Mount Hope section of the borough.

The girl is described as standing about 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 105 lbs. with a thin build, medium complexion, brown eyes and brown hair.

The NYPD has sent out the above photos of the teen in hopes someone spots her.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a green hooded sweatshirt, black sneakers and carrying a gray backpack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).