Police looking for missing 13-year-old Bronx girl

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • Missing 13-year-old Bronx girl Daisy Garcia
    Missing Bronx teen Daisy Garcia, 13, in a photo provided by police. Garcia went missing Friday afternoon, Sept. 4, 2020, after she was last seen leaving her Bronx home, police say.
  • Missing Bronx 13-year-old girl Daisy Garcia
    Missing Bronx teen Daisy Garcia, 13, in a photo provided by police. Garcia went missing Friday afternoon, Sept. 4, 2020, after she was last seen leaving her Bronx home, police say.
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx — Authorities are looking for a Bronx girl they say went missing Friday afternoon.

According to police, 13-year-old Daisy Garcia was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday leaving her home on the Grand Concourse, near East 175th Street, in the Mount Hope section of the borough.

The girl is described as standing about 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 105 lbs. with a thin build, medium complexion, brown eyes and brown hair.

The NYPD has sent out the above photos of the teen in hopes someone spots her.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a green hooded sweatshirt, black sneakers and carrying a gray backpack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Funeral for battered Harlem boy: ‘None of us can say that’s not our child’

Bronx nursing home has vaccinated 84% of residents, 77% of staff

Follow up Friday returns! Here's how Monica made it happen this week!

Breast cancer survivor, Bronx mom of 5 needs home repairs

Search for Brooklyn murder suspect mistakenly released from Rikers: police

How much money will you get from the new stimulus deal?

More Bronx

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Queens borough president talks rise in anti-Asian hate crime, Cuomo allegations, vaccine distribution

Tips to boost your mood and inspire happiness

Heavy rain Thursday before sun returns Friday, through the weekend

Up and down temps ahead for tri-state

Bias not ruled out in Atlanta spa shootings

Much needed rain is on the way

Atlanta shooting suspect says he targeted massage parlors because of sex addiction

Waka Flocka Flame, Tammy Rivera talk new music, season 2 of 'Waka and Tammy: What the Flocka'

The show must go on in Nickelodeon's 'Drama Club'