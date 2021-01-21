Police shoot, kill man in Bronx that ran at officers with knife, NYPD says

Police were involved in a shooting in the Bronx, Jan. 21, 2020.

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — Police officers shot and killed a man who was armed with a knife and chasing a woman in the Wakefield section of the Bronx Thursday evening, according to NYPD officials.

It happened at East 233rd Street and Barnes Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. according to officials.

An NYPD sergeant and detective assigned to the narcotics division were stopped at a stoplight when they saw a dispute with a group in the street, with someone calling for help, according to NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan.

They exited their car and saw the man holding a large knife and chasing a woman in the street, Monahan said.

The plainclothes officers identified themselves verbally and had badges around their necks, and told the man to drop the weapon, he said.

The armed man turned to the officers and ran toward them, according to Monahan.

The officers fired a total of five to six rounds, striking the man. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, and remains unidentified, police said. He was described as likely in his mid-40s.

The two officers were taken to the hospital for observation.

ADVISORY: Please avoid the area of East 233rd Street and Barnes Avenue in the Bronx due to a police-involved shooting. Expect a large police presence in the surrounding area.



More details to follow.

Police recovered several other knives from the scene and from the suspect at the hospital, they said.

The woman was uninjured.

She told police she was involved in a dispute with the man on Wednesday. On Thursday, they were engaged in a dispute again, according to officers.

Police said he threatened to kill her for not calling him.

Traffic was blocked off in both directions of each roadway, the NYPD said. Officials described the situation as a “police emergency.”

An FDNY spokesperson said one person was taken to a local hospital.

