Police identify suspect in child abuse at Bronx subway station caught on video

THE BRONX — Police have identified the man seen on video violently abusing his two children at a Bronx subway station.

Authorities have not released his name, but said he is a 35-year-old man from Manhattan and the two young boys are his children, police sources said.

The children, ages 7 and 9, live with their mother in the Bronx, according to police.

The man was arrested the day after the incident was filmed. He had been taken into custody Saturday in Manhattan for separate domestic abuse allegations, including allegedly striking one of the boys with a belt, according to police.

He had been in custody until Wednesday when a judge released him on his own recognizance, police said.

Cellphone video showed the man shaking one of the children by the hair for several minutes and punching the other with a closed fist as people walked passed them at the Fordham Road Station in the Bronx.

Community advocate Tony Herbert posted the five-minute video on Tuesday in an effort to identify the man who he said should be behind bars.

Warning, viewers may find the video disturbing.

“The way he attacked those two children on the track track, whether it was his kids or not, was atrocious,” said Herbert.

The man filming the video, a father himself, called 911.

The 35-year-old father also had 37 prior arrests dating back to 2003, many include charges of domestic abuse, assaults, drugs and menacing.

Police are speaking with the Bronx district attorney about new charges.

Contributed reporting by PIX11’s Andrew Ramos.