8 injured in massive blaze in Bronx apartment building: FDNY

Massive flames shoot from first-floor windows of a Bronx apartment building in the Mott Haven section early Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Eight people were injured, one seriously, when a powerful fire ripped through a Bronx apartment building early Monday, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials said the fire broke out around 12:50 a.m. on the first floor of the residential building at 685 East 140th St. in the Mott Haven section.

Video from the Citizen App showed massive flames shooting out of multiple windows as dark, thick smoke billowed out.

The massive blaze burned through at least two apartments, authorities said.

The FDNY said one person was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Four other civilians and three firefighters suffered minor injuries, fire officials said.

The FDNY said over 100 firefighters from 25 units responded to battle the blaze. The fire was officially under control by 5:52 a.m., the FDNY said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

