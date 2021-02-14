Passenger dead, driver critical after car hits MTA bus in the Bronx

CO-OP CITY, the Bronx — A person was killed and another was critically injured after a car rear-ended a parked bus in the Bronx.

A car carrying two people crashed into an MTA bus that was parked at a bus stop in the Co-op City neighborhood shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.

The car’s 20-year-old driver and his passenger were taken to Jacobi Hospital, where the passenger was pronounced dead. The driver is listed in critical condition. Their names have not been released.

Police said the bus driver and two passengers sustained minor injuries. They all declined medical attention.

