NYPD seeks 4 who stole unmarked police car, stripped it in the Bronx

THE BRONX, N.Y. — Police are seeking four people who stole an unmarked police car in the Bronx, drove it to a nearby parking lot and stripped it for parts.

Police said it’s not clear how the bandits stole the parked car near East 167 Street and Fox Street at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The thieves drove the car to a parking lot near Crotona Park, where they stripped it down, authorities said.

Surveillance images released Sunday show three of the four people who are being sought in the heist. One, a woman, is carrying a bag and a drill.

