NYPD seeks 4 who stole unmarked police car, stripped it in the Bronx

Bronx

by: Associated Press

NYPD car stolen

Police are searching for four people who stole an unmarked police vehicle in the Bronx on Jan. 19, 2021, and stripped it for parts.

THE BRONX, N.Y. — Police are seeking four people who stole an unmarked police car in the Bronx, drove it to a nearby parking lot and stripped it for parts.

Police said it’s not clear how the bandits stole the parked car near East 167 Street and Fox Street at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The thieves drove the car to a parking lot near Crotona Park, where they stripped it down, authorities said.

Surveillance images released Sunday show three of the four people who are being sought in the heist. One, a woman, is carrying a bag and a drill.

