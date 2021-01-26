NYPD releases new video of suspects in Bronx assault, attempted robbery of cab driver

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx — The NYPD released new surveillance footage of the suspects sought in an assault and attempted robbery of a cab driver in the Bronx.

The livery cab driver picked up the pair just after midnight Jan. 12 on Calhoun Avenue, near Schley Avenue in the Throggs Neck section.

The 42-year-old driver took them to their destination at Rosedale Avenue, near Mansion Street, in the Parkchester section, the NYPD said.

Once parked, one of the passengers took out a gun and pointed it at the driver before hitting him in the head with the firearm and demanding money, police said.

Video surveillance obtained by police showed one of the suspects pulling a gun out and pointing it toward the driver’s side while the second passenger, who has a tattoo on his right hand, disabled the camera in the cab.

The driver was able to fight off the duo and grabbed the gun, rendering it inoperable, according to police.

The two fled west on Tremont Avenue without any of the victim’s property.

Video also shows the duo inside a gas station shortly after the incident.

