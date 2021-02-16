Officer opens fire after traffic stop ends abruptly in the Bronx: police

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — An NYPD officer fired shots at a vehicle he’d pulled over in the Bronx Tuesday after it sped off with his hand still inside the open window, police said.

The officer stopped the driver for an equipment violation near 167th Street and Walton Avenue, officials said. The officer’s left hand was in the window on the driver’s side when the driver let the window up and drove off, lacerating the officer’s hand in the process.

The officer fired his weapon at the vehicle, but no one was hit, police said.

Officials said the officer was taken to a hospital, treated and released.

According to the NYPD, officers used the driver’s license plate number to track down his residence, where they spoke to his mother.

She called her son, found out where he was and relayed the information to the officers, police said.

When officers arrived at the location, the 25-year-old man was taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

Charges were pending as of early Wednesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Editor’s note: Preliminary details related to the events of the traffic stop initially provided by police have been removed from this story while the NYPD investigates the incident further.