NYPD officer shot in the Bronx part of a unit that works to get guns off the street

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — An NYPD officer shot in the back is a member of a specialized gun suppression unit, officials said Wednesday.

Officer Daniel Vargas, 31, was shot in the lower back on Tuesday after a gun battle with a 24-year-old man he was chasing in connection with a separate shooting investigation, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said. The man appears to have fired four rounds.

Vargas was hit just below his bulletproof vest.

Police took 24-year-old Ajani Jones into custody after Tuesday night’s shooting. He has a history of arrests in both New York and New Jersey, officials said.

He faces charges of attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.

Officers spent hours Wednesday searching the scene for more evidence as Vargas recovered at a hospital.

Mayor Bill de Blasio praised Vargas for his work protecting New Yorkers.

“He’s a proud son of the Bronx,” de Blasio said.

Vargas was in a lot of pain Wednesday, Shea said.

“But thankfully we expect him to make a full recovery,” he said.

The six-year veteran of the NYPD was rushed to the hospital from the Bronx scene of the shooting. He was visited by his family, de Blasio and Shea.

“Many of his relatives are members of the NYPD: a family devoted to this city,” de Blasio said.

Vargas is one of several officers shot in recent weeks, Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch lamented.

“It feels like were getting numb to the fact that cops are getting shot,” he said.

