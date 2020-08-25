NYPD arrests man accused of choking, stabbing ex-girlfriend as she pushed infant son in stroller

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx — NYPD officers arrested a 25-year-old Manhattan man accused of choking and stabbing his ex-girlfriend as the woman pushed her infant son in a stroller in the Bronx.
Police charged Carlos Gonzalez on Tuesday with attempted murder in connection with the July 14 attack. Video showed his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend pushing their infant son in his stroller along Sedgwick Avenue in the Kingsbridge Heights area of the Bronx that day.
Gonzalez and the woman argued, police said. The argument escalated and Gonzalez allegedly lunged at the woman putting her in a chokehold and dragging her, as well as the baby in the stroller, to the ground. Gonzalez is accused of repeatedly stabbing the woman before he left.
Warning: Some readers may find the video below disturbing.
SHOCKING VIDEO: Police looking for man they say choked, stabbed ex-girlfriend as she walked with infant son in the Bronx— PIX11 News (@PIX11News) July 15, 2020
Surveillance video shows the man dragging the mom and baby to the ground in the attack
Full story: https://t.co/RNcdeMkzAB pic.twitter.com/gJPl0saee8