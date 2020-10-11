NY attorney general to investigate death of woman struck by NYPD vehicle

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PELHAM PARKWAY, the Bronx — The New York attorney general’s Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit opened an investigation into the death of a woman who was hit by an NYPD vehicle in the Bronx.

Sofia Gomez was struck by a marked NYPD vehicle just before 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Pelham Parkway and Wallace Avenue, according to officials.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead three days later.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately disclosed.

Executive Order No. 147 confers upon the Attorney General exclusive authority to investigate and, if warranted, prosecute cases in which a law enforcement officer causes the death of an unarmed civilian, as well as cases in which the attorney general has determined that there is a significant question as to whether the civilian was armed and dangerous at the time his or her death was caused.