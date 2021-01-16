MTA bus driver who veered off bridge ‘withheld from service without pay’

Bronx

by: Associated Press, PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx— The driver of an MTA bus that plunged off a bridge in the Bronx has been “withheld from service without pay” after refusing to submit to a drug test, the transit agency said Saturday.

A spokesman for the MTA said the 55-year-old driver, identified by a transit union as Everton Beccan, is not suspended. A suspension requires an investigative process, including a disciplinary hearing, which has not yet taken place.

WATCH: The MTA bus operator involved in the crash speaks at a press conference.

However, given the driver’s refusal to take a drug test, the transit authority decided to withhold him from service — an administrative move that ensures he cannot operate a bus while the investigation is ongoing, the spokesman said.

Seven passengers suffered minor injuries after one part of the articulated bus fell 50 feet onto a highway ramp on Thursday. The other half remained on the bridge. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver, who sustained a jaw injury, managed to get out of the bus and help pull passengers to safety before first responders arrived, officials said.

The MTA said speed appeared to be a factor in the crash. The driver passed a Breathalyzer test at the scene but then refused to submit at the hospital to a drug and alcohol test, according to Patrick Warren, the MTA’s chief safety and security officer.

The driver, who was running his regular route, has more than 11 years of service and a good safety record, the MTA said.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story misstated the MTA’s actions against the driver.

